Liberia: 81 Students Are Expected to Get Academic Credentials From BCTC Today

Gbarnga-Bong County Technical College (BCTC) main campus in Gbarnga, Bong County comes live with the College's 2021 commencement convocation.

The Bong Technical College was established in 2010 by the act of Law for the sole purpose of educating aspiring students in disciplines that are technical and skill oriented.

The college is accredited by the National Commission on Higher Education to offer undergraduate degrees in Computer Science, Mining Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agriculture Technology, Science Education and Nursing.

The college opened its doors to students on November 18, 2013 and has since provided services to qualified students from around the country (Liberia). The current enrollment of the College stands at over one thousand students.

According to the College President, Dr. Roland Massaquoi, the College will on December 29, 2021 put out its second graduate in the County.

The Bong County Technical College President said 81 (eighty one) students are will be graduating from the College.

He said out of the 81, the College of Agriculture will graduate 48 students, 30 students will graduate from the Education College, while 3 students will graduate from the Mining Engineering Department of the College.

Dr. Roland Massaquoi disclosed that those students who will be conferred or awarded degrees by Bong County Technical College ( BCTC) in distinct academic disciplines are students who have been academically examined and have satisfactorily gone through the ranks and files of the College's academic curricular activities in line with best international academic standards and practices.

He further noted that as part of BCTC's mission to producing more qualified and knowledgeable Liberia professional s in different specialized studies, the institution remains committed to providing quality educational services and fostering a 21th Global Century education in the Country.

This year's commencement is associated with major events that have beautified the entire commencement convocation. The Baccalaureate Service, President Tea Party which was held December 27 on the College's main campus.

This year's commencement convocation which is the second graduation of the College is under the watchful eyes of Dr. Roland Massaquoi, President of the BCTC.

Meanwhile, Liberia Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor is expected to serve as keynote speaker for the 2nd Commencement Convocation of the Bong County Technical College in the County.

This remarkable occasion is expected to be honored by the chairman and members of the Board of Trustee of the Bong County Technical College, faculty and staff of the College, high profile Government officials of the Republic of Liberia, the Chairman on High Education, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, officials and members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, parents and guardians, families and friends of the graduates.

It can recalled that the College put out it first graduate on December 19, 2020, which the college graduated 22 students in the County.

Out of the 22, the College of Agriculture graduated 16 students, while 6 students will graduate from the Education College.

Moreover, since its establishment, the College lost two semesters to the Ebola outbreak in 2014 including two semesters due to Covid-19 pandemic. The college suffered series of protests from students of the College over the slow pace of the College facility resulting to the disruption of classes for two semesters.

