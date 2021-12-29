Cameroon/Sudan: AFCON 2021 - Sudan Already in Cameroon

They will play a friendly match against Ethiopia tomorrow December 29, 2021 in Yaounde.
Sudan's Falcons of Jediane are in Cameroon. The 34-man team led by Interim coach Burhan Tia arrived in the country yesterday December 28, 2021 via Ethiopian Airlines. The Falcons are the second team to arrive in the host country after the Walias of Ethiopia. The Falcons of Sudan will have their first training session at 4:00 p.m. today in Yaounde. During their stay in Yaounde Sudan will play two friendly matches against Ethiopia on December 30, 2021and the second match against Zimbabwe on January 2, 2022. After the friendly matches, the team will travel to their base in Garoua in the Northern Region. The Falcons of Sudan will play their first game against Guinea-Bissau on January 11, 2022, Nigeria on January 15, 2022 and Egypt on January 19, 2022 in the group stage of the competition.