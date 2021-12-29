Cameroon/Gambia: First Steps of the Greenhorns

Qualifying for the tournament meant the Scorpions have gone down history as the 44th nation and the last from West Africa to qualify for the AFCON tournament.

The Scorpions of Gambia will participat in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time. The Gambia secured their place at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 following a 1-0 victory over Angola in the penultimate round of qualifying. Qualifying for the tournament meant that Gambia has gone down history as the 44th nation and the last from West Africa to qualify for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. FC Zurich forward Assan Ceesay was the Scorpions' hero scoring the all-important winner against the Palancas Negras at Bakau's Independence Stadium to book a place in the continental event.

The Scorpions had to start from the preliminary round of qualifying as they were among the lowest ranked teams in the continent. The West Africans were pitted against Djibouti to battle for a place in the qualifiers proper. The Scorpions had to dig deep to make it through as they needed penalties to triumph over Julien Mette's resilient side after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Veteran goalkeeper Modou Jobe was the hero of the match saving two penalties as the Scorpions sailed through the qualification proper joining African football heavyweights DR Congo, Gabon and FIFA World Cup, Germany 2006 finalists Angola. Boosted by their historic away victory in Luanda Saintfiet's team produced another heroic performance to hold DR Congo to a 2-2 stalemate courtesy of a last gasp equaliser by diminutive forward Baboucarr Jobe. The Scorpions rediscovered their mojo in the reverse fixture to beat the Panthers with the same margin as second half strikes from Modou Barrow and Musa Barrow sent them to the summit of the group with seven points.

The Scorpions performance in this campaign has been attributed to many things amongst which is how the team is taking care of and better travelling arrangements. The Gambia boosts of many exciting talents plying their trade in good leagues around the globe which wasn't the case in years gone by says former international Modou Jagne. The former Hawks and SC Rheindorf Altach forward believes the expansion of the tournament from 16 to 24 teams has also helped the Scorpions to realize their dreams of qualifying.