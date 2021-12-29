Gambia: Assan Ceesay - Goal Magnet !

The 27-year-old striker scored most of the goals for Gambia in the last three years.

FC Zurich forward, Assan Ceesay, is the Scorpions goal magnet. He has saved his country. The role he played in Gambia's qualification for its first Africa Cup of Nations can never be forgotten. The 27-year-old striker scored most of the goals for Gambia in the last three years. During the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Assan Ceesay scored the goal against Angola that qualified Gambia for the competition. They booked qualification in the penultimate round with a narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in Bakau. Assan Ceesay scored on the hour mark after Ablie Jallow's fierce effort was fumbled by the keeper and goal poacher Ceesay pounced on the opportunity to slot in the winner. The Scorpions achieved the unthinkable as they were the only West African team that never qualified for the biannual tournament. They were able to achieve their goals thanks to the talents of Ceesay. According to Ceesay the image of him scoring against Angola will forever remain in him. Assan Cessay, has played for several clubs in his country before going to play abroad. Assan Ceesay represented the Gambia U-17 and U-20 World Cups winning bronze at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Brazzaville, Congo in 2007. During the TotalEnergies AFCON, Coach Tom Saintfiet will be counting on his talents to bring Gambia out of the cold.