Uganda: Mpuuga - "Museveni At Weakest Point, Nup About to Take Over Power"

The leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have said they will not relent in demanding for a full accountability of human rights violations committed against their members in run-up to and the aftermath of the 2021 general elections.

Led by Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, the leaders made the remarks during memorial prayers for Frank Ssenteza held at Kasanje in Nyendo Mukungwe division in Masaka district.

The deceased was the bodyguard of the then-presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who is currently the party president.

He died in a motor accident at Busega in Kampala district during the last campaigns on December 28 2020.

Mpuuga who represented Kyagulanyi, said Ssenteza didn't die in vain, he died a hero fighting for a just cause.

"The fact that those who murdered Frank and many of our comrades since 2018 in Arua have never been prosecuted but our MPs, Hon Ssegirinya and Hon Allan Ssewanyana were jailed over trumped up charges speaks to the state of confusion in which Museveni is running the country, "he said.

Mpuuga noted brutality is a symptom of vulnerability and the brutality by president Museveni's regime shows how vulnerable he has become, adding that he is at his weakest.

He urged NUP leaders to be exemplary in their service to the party and the country at large to ensure that Ugandans are liberated from the hands of President Museveni as soon as possible.

"We need to lead these young people with devotion because they need our guidance. Let's be honest leaders to them. We need to understand their aspirations and we should always give them hope that one day we shall win," he said.