Liberia: Dr. Karteh - Liberia's Covid Cases On the Increase

Liberia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Karteh says the number of Covid - 19 cases keeps increasing here, detailing that the cases being picked up are linked to people returning to the country.

He told local broadcaster OK FM Tuesday, 28 December 2021 that the only way Liberians can protect themselves is through vaccination and using all of the protective measures - wearing of masks, continuous hand - washing and social distancing.

At present, he argued that citizens are ignoring the social distancing aspect of the health protocol in the country.

"As a matter of fact, the number keeps increasing. So we are getting, like on Christmas Day, we had 50 new cases and the day after Christmas we had about 52 new cases and so we see an elevation in the number of cases that we are having," said Dr. Karteh.

He said there are seven counties that are now in response in the country which include Maryland, Nimba, Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi and the epicenter, Montserrado County.

He blamed the increasing wave of Coronavirus infection in the country on people not protecting themselves, and also due to ongoing festive season parties.

Dr. Karteh indicated that there is community transmission going on, and most of the cases are linked to people that have already stayed in Liberia for some time and are leaving.

However, he explained that the airport is doing well with its protocol in place that demands a Covid - 19 negative certificate before exiting the country.

"... The protocol we have in place is that in order to exit Liberia, you need a Covid negative certificate. So people are now mandated to go over and get tested ... and this is where we are picking up our cases," he said.

According to Dr. Karteh, every time they talk about cases, "practically are those coming into the country and those leaving the country."

"And the interesting thing here is the fact that the cases we are picking up are those that are returning; either those that came over or travelers and so forth," he noted.

According to him, Liberia is in its fourth wave of the Coronavirus, adding that there are new cases on a daily basis in this wave of the outbreak. He said most of the cases are under home-based treatment, while those who tested positive at the airport are taken to the treatment unit.

Dr. Karteh revealed that people get their test results at the airport within 30 minutes after being tested.