press release

Liberia INGO Forum Contributes USD 24,100 to MFDP for the Development of the -NGO

Online Accreditation System

On December 21, 2021, the Liberia International Non-Governmental Organization (LINGO) Forum, a network of more than 50 International NGOs working in Liberia contributed twenty-four thousand, one hundred (USD $24,100) United States Dollars to the Government of the Republic of Liberia through the Office of the Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP). This was executed by a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), as LINGO's collective contributions towards the development of an automated online platform for the NGO accreditation process.

Madam Faith Akovi. Cooper, Chairperson of the Coordinating Committee of the LINGO Forum and Country Director of the International Rescue Committee, speaking on behalf of the entire membership, presented a check to Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Hon. Augustus J. Flomo, totaling the amount of twenty-four thousand, one hundred ($24,100) United States Dollars as collective contribution from LINGO Members.

Madam Cooper noted that the purpose of this contribution is to support the proposal of the Government of the Republic of Liberia to establish an online automated accreditation system aimed at improving the accreditation process for NGOs in Liberia. She also stated that It is also to solidify the relationship of LINGO surrounding the development and operationalization of the online accreditation platform which will include the design, development, testing and rollout of the online platform with the ultimate goal of enhancing transparency and reporting in NGO registration by the MFDP.

The Liberia INGO Forum remains confident that the resources would be used and applied as agreed to said Madam Cooper. LINGO is eager to see and experience a fully operational online platform thereby reducing the delay time, and any potential challenges previously experienced by members of the Liberian INGO Community. LINGO remains committed to supporting the Government's effort in improving coordination between the Government and the NGO Community.

Upon receipt of the contribution, Honorable Augustus J. Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management, MFDP, thanked Madam Cooper and the LINGO Network for the "wonderful and great partnership". He noted that as part of the agenda for the Government, the MFDP intends to go digital by early 2022 to remove bottlenecks that exists. They have also observed that a good portion of resources that Liberia receives, come in the landscape of the development resources, through external aid of which a significant amount is implemented through INGOs. He further added that, it was necessary to build a system that allows the MFDP to track individual NGO records and report on the development progress and in this regard, "the online accreditation system serves as a one-stop-shop for INGO services. The Ministry expects that as long as an NGO has registered and has a tax identification number, the system will link each entity and allow access from point of initiation, through sectoral clearance to the final receipt of the accreditation certificate. The online system is set to provide a turnaround time of not more than seven working days to receive an accreditation certificate".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The handover ceremony concluded with both Madam Cooper of LINGO and Hon. Flomo signing the MOU in front of the press. A handover of the check to LINGO was done by Madam Cooper and the Hon Deputy Minister assured LINGO that that the MFDP will collaborate effectively. He also committed to the official roll out of the system beginning January 2022 and issuance of accreditation will commence immediately after. The event was also attended by LINGO CC member Hubert Charles, Country Director of Welthungerhilfe Liberia and Hilary Sims, LINGO Coordinator.

Front Row: Faith Akovi Cooper, Chairperson of LINGO & CD IRC, and Hon. Augustus J. Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management, MFDP signed MOU.

Back Row (L to R): Hilary Sims, LINGO Coordinator, Hubert Charles, LINGO CC Member & CD Welthungerhilfe, Fohn T. Gborweah, Sr., Sr. Economist-Special Assist.Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Minister for Economic Management, MFDP, Jarvik S. Tarpeh, IT Director, MFDP and A.Pitah-Nah Tiepoh, Sr. Analyst & Acting Assistant Director, NGO Coordination Unit - MFDP