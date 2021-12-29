Liberians in U.S. Midwest Formed Team Gongloe

A group of Liberians residing in the US Midwest state of Minnesota has announced the election of officials of the local chapter of Team Gongloe to support the decision of Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe's 2023 presidential bid

According to a dispatch from Team Gongloe-USA's chapter, during its first mass meeting on Saturday, December 18, which brought together a cross-section of prominent Liberians, they overwhelmingly elected Austin S. Fallah as its chapter's interim coordinator.

Mr. Fallah, a financial expert, holds several graduate degrees from prestigious American universities. One of the most recent degrees is in Business Analytics, and he is currently studying for another graduate degree, a Master of Study of Law. Mr. Fallah works as a software Systems Analyst at Sovos in the Midwest.

Several other prominent Liberians living in the Twin Cities were also elected to work with Mr. Fallah. In addition, Mr. Joe Muhlenburg, an IT professional working for Abbott Medical Assembly in Minnesota, was elected interim co-coordinator.

Others were: Mr. Tony Leewaye, a Liberian political commentator, as interim secretary-general; and Rev. Elizabeth Mentor as financial secretary. Rev. Mentor is also an aunt to TSG; a name ascribes to Cllr. Gongloe by his associates.

In their separate statements at the meeting, two national leaders of Team Gongloe-USA, Dennis Kotee, and George S.S. Wuo, called on Liberians of all classes to elect a fellow Liberian free of corruption is capable of leading the country back into the comity of well-respected nations.

Mr. Kotee, a son of Bong County, said, "because of Cllr. Google's mother, the late Ma Elizabeth Mengua-Gongloe was a daughter of Bong County; therefore, we would formally present him to the Liberian people through Team Gongloe-USA."

"We are delighted with the good public service orientation and leadership acumen of our nephew, and. as a result, we are sufficiently confident that Taiwan Saye Gongloe (TSG) would be an effective president with a transformative policy paradigm for the country. He is corruption-free and very principle-minded to lead Liberia," said Mr. Kotee, who is the Interim National Chairman of Team Gongloe-USA

Team Gongloe's overarching political concept depicts Liberia as a corporation in which every citizen is considered a shareholder, the North Dakota resident noted.

"TSG, as a president, will play a pivotal role in the country's holistic development agenda, which has been lacking for so long," Mr. Wuo, the interim national advisor said, while installing the officers.

He cautioned the local leadership to do their best by working as a team to ensure every citizen is brought together for victory in 2023.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Fallah praised his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Midwest Chapter of Team Gongloe-USA.

He promised to work assiduously to grow the organization in order to ensure the election of Cllr. Gongloe. He said the Liberian people have struggled for a long time now at the hands of some of their children, and now is the time to "In the cause of the people, the struggle must end under Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe". Mr. Fallah states."

Cllr. Gongloe, 65, as a renowned barrister, has led the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), the umbrella organization of Liberian lawyers, for the past three years.

The dispatch further said that Cllr. Gongloe is well known locally and globally for his fearless human rights advocacy, with a 33-year legal practice to his credit.

Besides his private legal practice during which he has represented hundreds of clients, many of them low- or no-income clients on a pro bono (free of charge) basis from varied segments of the Liberian society, Gongloe is also an assistant professor of law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia.

Before studying law, he had served as an instructor of economics at the University of Liberia from 1982 until President Samuel Doe's infamous invasion of the university's main campus on August 22, 1984, when Gongloe, along with other faculty members and students, was severely tortured, almost to death.

Cllr. Gongloe has had two good stints in government from 1990 to 1994, and he served as executive assistant to Dr. Amos Sawyer, then President of the erstwhile interim government of National Unity. His second stint in government began in 2006 when he was a human rights fellow at Harvard University, following a call from then newly elected President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, urging him to join her government.

A consummate patriot, Gongloe subsequently returned to Liberia and became solicitor-general in the first Ellen administration.

He later became Labor Minister, during which he was reputed for his strict enforcement of the government's Liberianization policy, to which past administrations had paid lip service without actual implementation.

Many pundits opine that not since the candidacy of the late Jackson F. Doe in 1985 as the standard-bearer of the Liberia Action Party has the potential for a possible presidential candidacy of a son of Nimba County generated intense buzz across the socio-economic, political spectrum in recent times.

While many people attribute the striking features of the Team Gongloe movement to the topnotch lawyer's epic advocacy for human rights, the rule of law, social justice, and his impeccable character as a sort of magnetic force in attracting hundreds of compatriots from all walks of life to the movement, many others also contend that the multi-ethnic and multi-regional diversity of Team Gongloe has equally been instrumental in accelerating its forward-looking appeals across the country.-Dispatch