Egypt: Sisi Pledges to Change Egypt's Reality for the Better

29 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi pledged to work with the government to change Egypt's reality for the better.

In his closing speech at a celebration held at the Roman Theater in Aswan on the occasion of opening of the New Aswan city on Tuesday, the president said that mega national projects carried out in Upper Egyptian governorates come as part of the future development strategy.

He tasked the ministries of defense, interior and housing with finalizing a visual identity project in Aswan before the governorate's national day on January 15.

The president also assigned the government to allocate the necessary financial resources to implement this project that targets placing unified slogans on cars , passenger buses, Aswan railway station's facilities and the governorate's airport, as well as government buildings.

