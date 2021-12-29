Egypt: Sisi Honors Youngest Volunteer in 'Decent Life' Initiative

29 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youssef Nasser Fouad, the youngest volunteer in the "Decent Life" initiative, has been honored by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during a ceremony at the end of the "Upper Egypt Week".

Fouad said he was happy to be honored by president Sisi, adding that the presidential initiative to upgrade the Egyptian countryside has changed the concept of voluntary action.

In statements to MENA on Wednesday, Fouad said he likes voluntary work because he believes that any good offered by man should return to them.

This is what happened yesterday when the president decided to honor Fouad.

Fouad said that citizens are pleased with the presidential initiative because they could sense development at all levels.

He expressed hope to attend the World Youth Forum, which is set to take place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh on January 10-13.

Fouad advised the youth to contribute to voluntary action, stressing it is not always important to work for money.

