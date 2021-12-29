Egypt: Sisi Urges Changing Construction Culture in Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has called for changing the culture of construction in Egypt, stressing that unplanned buildings tarnish the country's image.

Commenting on a speech by Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar during the opening of the first phase of the New City of Aswan, the president called on citizens to deposit their money with banks instead of purchasing housing units and keeping them uninhabited.

The State carried out various housing projects to eliminate the "ugly" unplanned buildings and maintain the country's civilized image, the president said.