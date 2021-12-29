Egypt Advances On WHO Overall Health Performance Index

29 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has realized advanced strides on the World Health Organization (WHO) Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Index measuring overall health performance in relation to a boarder set of health-related targets of Sustainable Development goals (SDGs).

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Wednesday, Egypt achieved 70 points in 2019 compared to 65 in 2017, 62 in 2015, 59 in 2010, 46 in 2010 and 42 in 2000, according to a report issued by WHO in collaboration with the World Bank (WB) in December.

The report tracked countries health services between 2000-2019 to ensure healthy lives, well being of all ages and access to quality health care.

The government pays due attention to ameliorating healthcare services, the IDSC said, citing pilot operations of a national comprehensive health insurance system across the country.

