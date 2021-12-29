Egypt: Shoukry Probes With Rwandan FM Means to Boost Ties

29 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks on Wednesday with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta at the start of his visit to the Rwandan capital Kigali.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said the foreign minister discussed means to boost cooperation between the two countries as well as consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Shoukry headed last night to Rwanda to take part in a celebration of laying the foundation stone of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Center in Kigali and meet a number of Rwandan officials.

The Foreign Ministry will fund the processes of purchasing and equipping the center's first phase through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, Hafez said.

Renowned heart surgeon Dr. Magdi Yacoub will take part in the ceremony together with senior Rwandan officials including Rwanda's First Lady Jeannette Kagame.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

