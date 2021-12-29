Namibia: Minibus Accident Victims Identified

THE 16 people who died in a minibus accident between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo two weeks ago have been identified.

Their names were made public at a mass memorial service held in their honour at Onakaheke, northwest of Okahao, on Tuesday.

The deceased are Eliakim Amakali (70) from Okagongo village, David Shaanika (62), Immanuel Shetunyenga (55), Ignatius Mungolo (47), sisters Josephine Shapaka (45) and Hilya Shapaka (42), a relative of theirs, David Shalipo (2 weeks), Leonard Ndeliimona (40), and Johaness Amakali (37).

The other victims are Andreas Nekwaya (31), David Kadhila (30), Phillipus Nangolo (13), cousins Jonathan Shishomba (9) and Abisai Shetunyenga (8), and sisters Bertha Taanyanda (11) and Sylvia Taanyanda (4).

The deceased are from Oniimwandi, Onakaheke, Okanya, Iikokola, Okagongo, Eendombe, and Olwaandjana.