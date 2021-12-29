Namibia: Miss Teen Namibia Meets Indian Envoy

Miss Teen Namibia 2021, Alexis Swart, has had a meeting with India's high commissioner in Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, while preparing for her participation in the Miss Teen International pageant in India in February.

"I am honoured to have met him because I will be representing Namibia in India," says Swart.

"They were kind enough to also sponsor my visa to India for my international competition, which was such a blessing as that was still one of the things on my list I had to take care of," she says.

Swart says her visit to the high commissioner made her realise your dreams can come true if you keep pushing and working hard for yourself.

Saying the visit was "a special moment" for herself, she adds she has a lot of studying to do, to learn more about India before her participation in the Miss Teen International pageant, which is held in New Delhi during the third week of February.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Swart says the public can expect her to host her first conference workshop in January.

"I would like to urge the public to stay tuned for that and a lot of preparation to come for my international competition. I am so excited to put Namibia and my name on the map," she says.