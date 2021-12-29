Namibia: Oshakati Invites Street Name Proposals

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango says the northern town will soon have street names - 29 years after being proclaimed a town.

Oshakati is the commercial centre of the north and was proclaimed a town in 1992. With the exception of some of its main roads, most of the town's streets have remained unnamed.

Hango has told The Namibian the absence of street names at the town not only made it difficult for non-residents to locate places within the town, but also made it difficult for emergency services to locate properties quickly and efficiently, especially in response to fire.

Hango told The Namibian that Oshakati does not have street names because previous town councils did not constitute a street naming committee, although it is provided for in the Local Authorities Act.

The Oshakati Town Council has now established a street naming committee, which has started to give proposed street names to the town council's management, Hango said.

He urged members of the public to submit names of individuals after whom they think streets at the town should be named.

He said the proposed names should be accompanied by a motivation on why a street should be named after that person.