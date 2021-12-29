Nigeria: National Assembly Transmits 2022 Appropriation Bill to Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has received the 2022 Appropriation Bill passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly last week. And all things being equal, Buhari is expected to sign the 2022 budget into law on Friday.

The House of Representatives had passed the bill on December 21, while the senate passed it December 22, raising the total estimates from the proposed N16.391trillion to N17.126 trillion.

The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

The breakdown of the budget include N869 billion for statutory allocation, N3.8 trillion for debt servicing, N6.9 trillion and N5.4 trillion for recurrent and capital expenditure, respectively.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted to the president last Friday by Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, and it was acknowledged by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday. The transmission letter, referenced NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, addressed to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and titled, "Appropriation Bill, 2022," read, "In consonance with the Provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.

"After Your Excellency's assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.

"With my highest regards."

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed to THISDAY yesterday that the National Assembly had transmitted the proposed budget to the president. Shehu said the budget would be assented to by Buhari on Friday.

He responded to an enquiry via WhatsApp message, "Yes, it's true the president will sign the 2022 budget by Friday."

THISDAY further gathered that the event was billed for the Council Chamber at the State House, Abuja by 10am.

Those expected to join the president at the signing ceremony include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.