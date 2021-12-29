Nigeria: Budget Minister Pledges More Infrastructure Projects in Edo

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, yesterday promised more infrastructure development in Edo North Senatorial District.

He said the proposed projects in the zone were captured in the 2022 appropriation bill passed by the National Assembly and soon to be signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister made the declaration at the just concluded 2021 Au-Ukhua Carnival/Shopping Trade Fair in Iviukhua Community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State where the rich, diverse cultural heritage of the Iviukhua people and Afenmai land were on display.

Agba noted that the federal government carried out the construction of over 500 rural road projects to make the transportation of agricultural products easy for the people.

He affirmed that more road projects and the development of the power sector were expected to stimulate economic activities in rural communities as well as support SMEs, who are key stakeholders to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He thanked the Onoghie and President General, Dr. Kennedy Izuagbe, the entire people of Iviukhua Community, for the traditional hunter's title of Ogbekpe-Odumah and the award of outstanding grassroot development personality given to him, promising to do more for the development of the rural communities which would complement the growth of the Nigerian economy.

In response, Izuagbe appreciated the minister for honouring the invitation of the community as the special guest of honor of 2021 Au-Ukhua Carnival/Shopping Trade Fair, commending his efforts towards the development of rural communities in Nigeria saying he rightly deserved the awards and recognition he received.

Other highlights of the carnival celebration was the flagging off the maiden Ukhua 7km Road Race by the minister which saw Mr. Paul Okosun emerge as the champion in the time of 25.25 seconds and Mr. Michael Amodu emerged as the first runner-up in the time of 26.25 seconds while Mr. Iyedo Torik emerged as the second runner-up in the time of 26.57 seconds.

Other activities included the carnival procession, beauty pageant led by the Carnival Standing Committee Chairman, Mr. Chris Aigwanyiokha, and traditional troupes display.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Francis Alimikhena, the Iyase of Uwanno Kingdom, Human Rights Activist and Constitutional Lawyer, Barrister Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the Akpakpavigivigi of Edo State, Group Managing Director of Daar Communication, Mr. Tony Akiotu, Brig-Gen. Thomos Unokhua, Dr. Usman Idodo, Chief Abu Agbonoga, Barrister Monday Udomoh, Barrister Sylva Ogwemoh, Dr. Sunny Akhamiokhor, other notable personalities, and Ukhua community Leaders.