South Africa: Cape Town to Honor Tutu With Interfaith Service

29 December 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Cape Town is hosting an interfaith service Wednesday to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The city said the event at city hall would be attended by members of Tutu's family along with representatives of different faiths.

It is just one of many tributes to Tutu being held this week following his death Sunday at the age of 90.

Tutu is due to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George's Cathedral, his former parish in Cape Town.

A funeral Saturday will be limited to 100 attendees due to coronavirus restrictions. Tutu's ashes will later be interred at the cathedral's mausoleum.

Each day this week, the bells at the cathedral are tolling for 10 minutes, and a guest book was placed outside for mourners to sign.

Tutu, a Nobel peace laureate, was known worldwide for anti-apartheid activism and as a champion of human rights.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Read the original article on VOA.

