Nigeria: FCT Threatens Revocation of 435 Abandoned Land Titles

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has threatened to revoke the titles of the owners of 435 abandoned, uncompleted structures as well as 600 undeveloped plots of land within the city.

The FCT Director of Land Administration, Malam Adamu Jibrin Hussaini, made the threat in a statement issued yesterday, by the Head of Information and Customer Services, Abuja Geographic Information System and Lands Department, Malam Abubakar Umar Dembo.

He said the authority was considering the move because the structures had become a source of security breach in the city.

He urged the owners of the affected buildings within the city to swiftly work towards their completion.

Similarly, he disclosed that the Department had concluded plans to revoke titles given to owners of about 600 undeveloped plots because they constituted an eyesore in Abuja.

Hussaini noted that the department had conveyed 495 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to bonafide owners from January to December 2021, out of many uncollected C of O in the vaults.

He implored other allottees to come over and pick their certificates in order to allow issuance of new ones.

On the issuance of Rights of Occupancy within the year under review, Hussainini explained that the Land Administration Department released a total number of 1,319 titles to beneficiaries.

He also urged those that had applied for land in the FCT to endevour to come forward and check the status of their applications.

He noted the Department also witnessed a tremendous increase in the number of fresh applications for land during the year under review, saying 8,010 persons applied for land between January to December 2021.