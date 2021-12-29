Nigeria: MTN Partners Nigerian Creatives On Arts, Culture

MTN Nigeria, through its corporate social investment vehicle, the MTN Foundation, has disclosed its partnerships with Nigerian creatives in arts and culture.

According to a statement yesterday, MTN Foundation would be supporting three Theater Productions during the Yuletide season, between December 23, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

It listed the productions to include Ufok Ibaan, a dramatic recount of the 1929 women's riot; Osamede the Play, the story of an orphan girl who went from obscurity to the palace, and Death and the King's Horseman, a story of the events that ensued when the chief horseman was required to commit suicide following the death of the king.

The statement pointed out that the theater productions were part of MTN Foundation's commitment to supporting youth development in Nigeria.

Speaking about the intervention, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said, "For us at MTN Foundation, our commitment to supporting theater productions is about contributing to the country's socio-economic development, as they are an avenue for creating jobs and providing training for young creatives."

It disclosed that MTN Foundation had invested over N365 million in several Theater Productions across Nigeria.

"Some productions the Foundation has supported in the past include; Oluronbi the Musical, Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, IBIOM- When Doves Fly, Tony Wants to Marry, OMG the Musical, and Flower the Musical," it added.