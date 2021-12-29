Africa: Coach Mapeza Looks to Experience for Totalenergies AFCON

Head coach of the Zimbabwe national team, Norman Mapeza will look to the experienced players for a successful TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. Mapeza has officially unveiled his 23-man squad for next month's tournament.

The Warriors head to Cameroon hoping to improve from their last two appearances (2017, 2019) where they failed to make it out of the group stages.

With just a few days before the Warriors make their fifth AFCON appearance, Mapeza will be hard at work preparing his charges for what promises to be an exciting African showpiece.

Mapeza possess some heavy artillery in his arsenal such as his skipper Knowledge Musona, the lively Kudokwashe Mahachi as well as Prince Dube who can be a handful for any defence on a good day.

Drawn against the Teranga Lions of Senegal for the opening match on 10 January, the Warriors' defence will be tested but experienced campaigners such as Onismor Bhasera as well as the high in confidence Teenage Hadebe, who was named Houston Dynamo Defender and Newcomer of the Year this season, will have to come to the fore.

Injury forced omissions of Marshal Munetsi, Tendayi Darikwa and Marvelous Nakamba together with talisman, Khama Billiat, who announced his retirement from international football last month, may be concerning for the Mapeza.

Zimbabwe's opener against Senegal will be followed by another tough battle against Malawi before concluding their Group B fixtures with a clash against Guinea.

Zimbabwe AFCON Squad:

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora, Spain), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars, South Africa)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi, Georgia), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England), Godknows Muriwa (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy, South Africa), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo, USA), Bruce Kangwa (Azam, Tanzania), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United, South Africa)

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia), Never Tigere (Azam, Tanzania), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, South Africa), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars, South Africa), Kundai Benyu (Vestri Isafjordur, Iceland)

Forwards: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town, England), Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland), Knowledge Musona (Al Tai, Saudi Arabia), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France)