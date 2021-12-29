Nigeria: We'll Resist Your Plot Against Tinubu, Group Tells Obasanjo

A Tinubu support group has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to steer clear of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The group, under the aegis of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), also condemned the recent attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by Obasanjo, saying it was borne out of hatred.

Obasanjo had recently said Buhari had nothing more to offer after his assessment of his six years in office. He also drew the ire of the Niger Delta leaders by his utterances against the oil-producing region.

But the National Coordinator, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, in a statement yesterday, said the "recent outburst" of Obasanjo, at a peace and security parley, against President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger Delta is unfortunate."

He said Obasanjo's utterances were part of his "evil plot" ahead of the 2023 elections.