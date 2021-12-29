Nigeria: Kano Assembly Passes 19 Bills, 117 Motions in 2021

29 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

The Kano State House of Assembly has said that preparations are underway to pass the Child Rights Act because of its commitment to child growth and development in the state.

This was disclosed by the majority leader of the house, Labaran Abdul Madari, while addressing a news conference in Kano.

He said that the bill had passed the second reading and that the house committee on women affairs would engage Islamic scholars and other stakeholders in order to have a bill that would reflect the culture and traditions of the people of the state.

The lawmaker said the assembly passed 19 bills and 117 motions in the 2021 legislative year.

He listed the bills to include the Kano State Appropriation Bill, Kano State Community and Orientation Bill, Kano State Public Debt Management Bill and Assembly Fund Management Bill.

"14 bills are under consideration by the house, some have passed second reading while others are with various house committees," he added.

The lawmaker said the achievement recorded was hinged upon the cordial working relationship among his colleagues and assured that they would remain committed to the wellbeing of the people.

