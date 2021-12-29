Liberia: Women and Children Transformation Ministry International Identifies With Widows, Elderly During Christmas Celebration

Gadernesville — Several widows and elderly folks, within the Chicken Soup Factory Community in Gardnesville area, have benefitted from the distribution of assorted food items from a Faith-Based organization with its branch operating in the country, Women and Children Transformation Ministry International.

The items include several bags of rice, oil, and bags of onion, which the organization said is its way of identifying with this population during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking during the distribution over the weekend, Women and Children Transformation Ministry International Coùntry Director, Abraham Snorton the donation is a nonpolitical gesture from its Chief Executive Officer, Pastor Cecelia Snorton for a specific group of people.

However, according to him, the donation is not the last, but a part of other initiatives that has been taking place and will continue for widows and the elderly in years ahead.

"Please, we want you to receive it with happiness and that bigger things are ahead," Pastor Snorton noted.

He noted that the vision of the organization is to engage in cordial collaborative client-centered partnership with humanitarians, goodwill individuals, academic institutions, and the media among others to inspire the next generation to provide Christian faith-based services in their communities.

Moreover, Pastor Abraham Snorton noted that the organization has a mission to support women and children by helping them become self-sufficient, training them to discover their values and purpose, and reconstructing their lives among others.

Besides, the donation he said: "Women & Children Transformation Ministry International, Inc.'s mission is to support women and children by helping them become self-sufficient, training them to discover the values and purpose in themselves and reconstruct their lives, and deal with their hurt, failures, and learn everyday life tools."

Also speaking at the donation, the International Volunteer and Media Director of Women & Children Transformation Ministry International William G.T. Snorton Jr. noted that the gesture is the starting of greater things ahead, stating that he is excited to be with them in Liberia.

Mr. William G.T. Snorton Jr. added that the items were distributed to the Christians and Muslims, and individuals of other denominations within the chicken soup factory community.

"There is a need to add smiles on the faces of women and children; some of whom, sometimes find it difficult to get food during the Christmas season," William G.T. Snorton Jr. maintained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Women & Children Transformation Ministry International said it intends to provide services and developmental programs that will help achieve financial self-sufficiency and to provide mentoring, spiritual enhancement courses, and biblical counseling that will help each woman and child to discover their self-worth and potential among others. the program, he added, will target single women ages 18 and up and young children who are low-income earners and are unwed mothers; or have been displaced and lost housing or income due to marital breakup, loss of employment, or death of love ones.

On November 26, the organization also conducted a health workshop for students on Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and Hygiene. During the training, the Women Representative of the WCTMI Liberia organization who is an RN, BSN, Marion Harris told participants that the practice of hygiene was essential and should always be practiced. The organization also distributed over 400 pieces of COVID-19 Preventive materials such as antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizers, and face masks to students at various schools in the Chicken Soup Factory and Helping Hand Clinic in Bong County.