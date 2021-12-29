South Africa: Cape Town Hosts Interfaith Tribute to the Arch

The City of Cape Town has issued an advisory to the public that numerous roads around the City Hall will be closed on Thursday, ahead of an interfaith tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Parade street from Caledon street to Darling street will be closed at 06:00.

A lane closure will be in place on Darling street, between Buitenkant and Corporation streets from midday onwards.

At 15:00, Darling street will be closed between Buitenkant and Lower Plein streets. Corporation street (Longmarket to Darling street) will also be closed at this time.

A large screen will be placed outside the City Hall where members of the public will be able to join and view the service as general public access will not be possible inside the City Hall due to limited seating as a result of ongoing national COVID-19 safety protocols.

The public can access the Grand Parade from the side of the Castle of Good Hope.

Additional road closures may take effect, depending on the size of the crowd that gathers on the parade.

However, the public is urged to follow the proceedings from the comfort of their home. The City will livestream the service on their YouTube channel and share the link on various social media pages.

A condolence book has been set up outside the St. George's Cathedral for members of the public to leave their messages.

There is also an online condolence book available here.

Condolence books will be available at all sub councils during the course of the week.