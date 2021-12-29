Nigeria: I'll Not Negotiate Behind Edo PDP for 2023 - Obaseki

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said he will not negotiate the fate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) behind the leaders of the party in the state

Obaseki said this in Benin during a get-together for party leaders in the state.

"Politics will soon start again as we are heading towards the national elections. We will sit together and decide what we want in Edo.

"I will not negotiate behind you or on your behalf. We will do it together as we are good enough to govern Nigeria. Our target in e-registration is one million and we have over 220,000 members and the more people we can register, the more impact we will have in the election," he said.

He said PDP is a strong and united party and following the harmonization from the ward level, noting that people will come and go, but the institution will remain.

Earlier, the state party chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi, commended the governor for organising the party in the state.