Nigeria: APC National Chair - Northern Group Insists On Yari

A group of northern youths has called on critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the candidature of the former governor of Zamfara State for the chairmanship of the party.

Speaking in Kaduna, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Alhaji Abdulkadir Dantsoho, described Yari as the best candidate for the job.

"Yari has done well as a party leader, as a member of House of Representatives and also as a two-term governor of Zamfara State. With his experience, Yari is qualified to handle the party," he said.

He also urged the party's leaders to provide level playing ground for those aspiring for the chairmanship seat for justice and equity.