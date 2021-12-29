Tunisia: Social and Solidarity Economy Contributes Less Than 0.01 Percent of GDP of Agricultural Sector

Tunis/Tunisia — The social and solidarity economy (SSE)'s contribution to Tunisia's economic dynamics is modest and accounts for less than 0.01% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the agricultural sector: these are the main findings of the pilot satellite account of the SSE in agriculture.

These findings were outlined by the National Statistics Council at a workshop held Tuesday in Tunis. The ultimate purpose is to provide needed statistics to help devise relevant policies and programmes.

The study revealed that agricultural production units and mutual agricultural services companies have the lion's share of investments. The facilitation of administrative procedures is a sine qua non condition for putting in place an effective model of the SSE, in addition to investment means, said the Ministry of Economic and Planning.