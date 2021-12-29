Tunisia: Social and Solidarity Economy Contributes Less Than 0.01 Percent of GDP of Agricultural Sector

29 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The social and solidarity economy (SSE)'s contribution to Tunisia's economic dynamics is modest and accounts for less than 0.01% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the agricultural sector: these are the main findings of the pilot satellite account of the SSE in agriculture.

These findings were outlined by the National Statistics Council at a workshop held Tuesday in Tunis. The ultimate purpose is to provide needed statistics to help devise relevant policies and programmes.

The study revealed that agricultural production units and mutual agricultural services companies have the lion's share of investments. The facilitation of administrative procedures is a sine qua non condition for putting in place an effective model of the SSE, in addition to investment means, said the Ministry of Economic and Planning.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X