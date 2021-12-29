Africa: Union Camerounaise De Brasseries (UUC) Signs Up As National Supporter of the Totalenergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroonian beverage company, Union Camerounaise de Brasseries (UCB) has signed up with CAF as the national supporter of the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The status of 'National Supporter' makes UCB the official and exclusive supplier of mineral water, soft drinks and beer beverages for the duration of the competition.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will be played between the 9th January and 6th February 2022, and UCB, founded in 1972, has always been a pioneer in the Cameroonian beverage industry.

CAF Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba said: "With this being the first AFCON to be hosted on Cameroonian soil since 1972, CAF is pleased to see a proudly Cameroonian business getting behind this competition. With their rich history, UCB has been committed to promoting strong patriotic values as a proudly African brand, and this is aligned with what CAF stands for - promoting 'the' Africa brand and ensuring that Africans have a sense of pride in their own products. We welcome Union Camerounaise de Brasseries on board Africa's biggest sporting event."

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Jacques-Derce Mouen, Director of Marketing and Communications, "From January 9th to February 6th, we will be alongside our African brothers to offer the best of our country through our values of creativity, courage, and integrity. The professionalism of our company is thus highlighted not only through the various brands that will be visible on all sites throughout the competition, but also through the products that will be made available to the teams and officials involved in the event."