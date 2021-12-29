Africa: Guinea to Play Two Build-Up Matches in Rwanda

29 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Rwanda Football body, FERWAFA has confirmed Amavubi will play two international matches against TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations bound Guinea.

Guinea's national team that will play in the impending TotalEnergies AFCON, Cameroon 2021, arrived in Kigali yesterday for a training camp which ends on January 6th, 2022.

FERWAFA confirmed that Rwanda ill play two friendly matches against Guinea on January 2nd and four days later at the Amahoro Stadium.

Guinea's head coach Kaba Diawara made it clear that camping in Rwanda will give them a good environment to prepare better ahead of the upcoming TotalEnergies AFCON in Cameroon. "Playing the two friendly matches will also help our team get good match practice and plan tactics," added Diawara.

The Syli Nationale are placed in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Coach Diawara will however miss key defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba who withdrew from the squad due to injury.

At the AFCON 2019 held in Egypt, the Syli Nationale reached the round of 16 before losing 3-0 to eventual champions Algeria.

Guinea's squad

Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Keita (Ostersund), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians)

Defenders: Fode Camara (Horoya), Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys), Ibrahima Conte (Niort), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya), Saidou Sow (St Etienne), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France)

Midfielders: Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos), Ibrahima Cisse (Seraing), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin), Amadou Diawara (Roma), Mamadou Kane (Neftci), Naby Keita (Liverpool), Mory Konate (St Truiden), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya)

Forwards: Mohamed Bayo (Clermont), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven), Jose Kante (Kairat), Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC)

