Uganda: Cnooc, Standards Agency Trains Oil Sector Vehicle Drivers

Kampala, Uganda — CNOOC Uganda Limited, an oil and gas company recently trained and awarded certificates to drivers in heavy goods vehicle driving undertaken since October 2021.

The beneficiaries can now professionally drive heavy goods trucks and trailers (class CH License) or rigid trucks (class CM license).

The training was undertaken in accordance with the East African community curriculum and was manned by the Uganda Driving Standards Agency on behalf of the oil company-CNOOC.

It aimed at enhancing the skills in the logistics and transportation competencies especially in the oil and gas sector in Uganda.

Transportation is among the goods and services to be provided by Ugandan companies, Ugandan citizens and registered entities as detailed in the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) (National Content) Regulations, 2016.

"We have always put safety at the forefront of our business and that is why it is important to train these drivers who shall work with us or our contractors especially during the development stage," said Aminah Bukenya, the media and publicity manager at CNOOC Uganda.

The selection of trainees in this particular cohort was undertaken in partnership with Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom that supported the identification and selection of trainees from six districts of Kikuube, Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa and greater Kibaale together with the implementing service provider Uganda Driving Standards Agency.