Tanzania: Police in Dodoma Nab Undocumented Immigrants

POLICE in Dodoma region is holding 51 people alleged to have sneaked into the country from Ethiopia illegally.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Onesmo Lyanga told journalists here on Tuesday that the suspects were being transported via a cargo truck, adding that the law enforcers were are equally holding two Tanzanian nationals who were transporting the Ethiopians.

The RPC said the alleged illegal immigrants were arrested On December 27 at around 9; 00 am at Biteko village in Kondoa district. "During a usual patrol at a roadblock on the Kondoa-Arusha Road, police intercepted a cargo truck (FUSO) with registration numbers T-593 AUE which was being driven by one Ignas Mgosi (33), a resident of Mafinga district in the company of another driver, Jafari Off (39), a resident of Arusha, the vehicle was headed for Iringa region from Moshi in Kilimanjaro region," he said.

The RPC described the incident by the two Tanzanians who were transporting the suspects as a lack of patriotism for their country as well as using illegal means for obtaining money, adding that the police were still investigating the matter in efforts to arrest the entire network involved in the saga.

"I want to urge them to surrender immediately at any police station because we are still looking for them in collaboration with our colleagues from the immigration department," he said, adding that all the suspects will appear in court immediately after investigations were completed.

Speaking at a similar occasion, the Senior Superintendent of Immigration, Adam Mkuyu said both the police and immigration officers were working together, asking all Tanzanians to volunteer information that would help to nab all the suspects involved.

"I want to remind all noncitizens entering the country to abide by the laws of the country, failure to which they will face the wrath of the law," said Mr Mkuyu.