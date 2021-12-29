Tanzania: Isles Deploys Security Personnel in Tourist Attractions

ZANZIBAR government has started to deploy special security officers (tourism and diplomatic police) in tourist attraction areas in fulfilling its promise of guaranteeing security in the country.

The deployment of the security personnel started in North Unguja at the coastal areas of Nungwi, followed by the Southern region of Unguja, where the South Unguja Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid graced the inauguration of the 'special police' deployment. "The aim of the deployment is to ensure that the security of visitors and tourists visiting the country is strengthened. The government is committed to guaranteeing security so that tourists can enter and stay peacefully," Mr Rashid said.

He urged the 'tourism and diplomatic police' not to turn a blind eye to criminal acts, including those against tourists, and to ensure that tourists are safe until they leave the country. "For those who intend to destabilise the tourism industry, the government will act tough," he emphasized.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Mr Fatma Mabrouk Khamis, said: "We will make sure that challenges facing tourists, particularly security threats are addressed." She said that tourism is important for Zanzibar's economic development, so the government has decided to ensure safe environment for tourists arriving in the country is guaranteed.