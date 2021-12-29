Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Elections - Police Fire Warning Shots As Violent Clashes Break Out

29 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Andrew Kunambura

RIOT cops called in to disperse Zanu PF supporters after violent clashes erupted in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province Tuesday night were left with no option but fire warning shots to prevent them from completely overrunning the town.

The cops were called after camps belonging to bitter rivals, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, viciously attacked each other in the immediate aftermath of the election.

Sources from the volatile province, considered by the ruling party to be its citadel of power, said the violent clashes started after Musarara trounced Kazembe at the local district, prompting jubilant street celebrations by his supporters.

Sources said Musarara's supporters, upon getting wind of the favourable result, broke into song and dance as they raced through streets in the farming town.

This did not go down well with Kazembe's supporters, who - armed with logs and stones - descended on them.

Musarara's supporters however stood their ground and fought back, briefly turning Dandamera suburb into a battlefield.

"Riot police fired shots yesterday to quell violence at Dandamera. Musarara's supporters started to celebrate on the streets of the high-density suburb, and this incensed the Kazembe supporters who then pounced on them," an official from the province who witnessed the drama said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X