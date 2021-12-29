South Africa: Over 7,000 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 7216 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the country by 6pm last night.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 3 424 534 since the outbreak.

This positivity rate stands at 23.6%, with an increase of 286 hospitalisations due to the virus.

The country also recorded at least 25 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to at least 90 854.

The provincial breakdown of new cases is as follows:

KwaZulu Natal recorded the most new cases with 1990;

The Western Cape followed with 1817 new cases;

Gauteng accounted for 1616 new cases;

There were 795 new cases in the Eastern Cape;

The Free State accounted for 258 new cases;

The North West has at least 227 new cases;

Mpumalanga recorded 191 new cases;

Limpopo accounted for 171 new cases and

The Northern Cape recorded at least 151 new cases

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.6%, which is higher than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is 26.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (27.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased," the NICD said on Tuesday.

There were 50 266 vaccines administered by 5pm on Tuesday evening.

The total number of jabs in arms has now reached over 27.8 million.