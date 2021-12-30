Nigeria: Jose Peseiro of Portugal Named Head Coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles

29 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

The Super Eagles have a new head coach but he will be taking over after the Nations Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Nigerian National team, the Super Eagles.

The 61-year-old was named to the role after the NFF executive committee met via video conference on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the NFF after the meeting, Peseiro will, however, be an observer at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament kicking off on January 9 in Cameroon.

Augustine Eguavoen will remain in charge of the team as interim manager during the championship.

"It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr. Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr. Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr. Peseiro's immediate boss) after the AFCON," the NFF said in its statement.

The NFF had on December 12 named Eguavoen, a former captain of the Super Eagles, as Technical Adviser of the national team, albeit on an interim basis.

The development followed the removal of Gernot Rohr as Coach of the team.

Peseiro, who will effectively take charge of the team after the AFCON, was born April 4, 1960. He played the game as a forward between 1979 and 1994 before becoming manager.

Beginning 1992, he coached several clubs in his native portugal, including Sporting CP (which he took to the 2005 UEFA Cup Final) and Porto.

The Portuguese has had a 29-year coaching career, which started at Uniao Santarem in Portugal.

He also coached Al Ahly of Egypt in 2015, and managed the national teams of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela at different times.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X