Africa: Afcon 2021 Finals - Var to Be Used in All 52 Matches

29 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used by the African football ruling body (CAF) at next month's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals tournament in Cameroon.

This publication can confirm that provisions have been made for the modern football technology to be implemented in Africa's biggest football competition and will be employed in all its 52 matches.

VAT technology was partially used during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, beginning from the quarter finals through the final.

Despite Rwanda not making it to the tournament in Cameroon, Rwandans have a keen interest in the competition as female referee Salma Mukansanga, who is gradually carving a niche for herself as one of the best on the continent, has been selected among match officials to handle the tournament.

The showpiece runs from January 9 through February 6, 2022.

Mukansanga, 30, also officiated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

