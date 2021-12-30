Rwanda: Mashami Names Amavubi Squad for Guinea Friendly Matches

VINCENT Mashami, the head coach of the national football team - Amavubi, has announced a 26-man squad he will use in upcoming friendly matches against Guinea.

Local champions APR are the most represented club with eight players, followed by current table leaders SC Kiyovu who have six players in the squad. Rayon Sports and Police have four players each in the selection.

Guinea's Syli Nationale, who arrived in the country on Tuesday, will face Rwanda in the first friendly on Sunday, January 2, before the two sides meet again on January 6.

The two encounters are a warm-up occasion for Guinea who take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon next month.

They will begin their AFCON campaign against Malawi on January 10.

Amavubi squad:

Goalkeepers: Jean Pierre Ishimwe (APR), Fiacre Ntwali (AS Kigali), Adolphe Hakizimana (Rayon).

Defenders: Ali Serumogo (Kiyovu), Marc Nkubana (Gasogi), Claude Niyomugabo (APR), Eric Rutanga (Police), Faustin Usengimana (Police), Eric Ngendahimana (Kiyovu), Clément Niyigena (Rayon), Thiery Ndayishimiye (Kiyovu), Prince Buregeya (APR).

Midfielders: Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Kevin Muhire (Rayon), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon), Bonheur Mugisha (APR), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Janvier Benedata (Kiyovu), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Joeffrey Rene Assouman (Hillerødfodbold).

Forwards: Ernest Sugira (AS Kigali), Dany Usengimana (Police), Yves Mugunga (APR), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Cédric Mugenzi (Kiyovu), Fred Muhozi (Espoir).

