Rwandan Coach Hitimana Terminates Contract With Simba

29 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan trainer Thierry Hitimana has parted ways with Tanzanian giants Simba SC after one year together.

The former Rayon Sports player, who was assistant to Spanish gaffer Pablo Franco, tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday, December 28, after a meeting with the Simba board.

Hitimana did not give specific reasons for his resignation, but, according to close sources, he could be appointed as the next coach of national team Amavubi when Vincent Mashami's contract ends in February 2022.

The Rwandan technical brain boasts of a rich CV, which includes handling Bugesera, Rayon Sports, Amavubi Under-23 side and Tanzanian sides Simba and Namungo.

He has also been linked with a move to AS Kigali and Rayon Sports in the capacity of head coach.

