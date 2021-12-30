Namibia: Governor Proposes Prayer Day for 16 Road Crash Victims

29 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala has proposed an annual prayer day for 16 people who died in a road collision between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo earlier this month.

Endjala suggested that the day be commemorated in the Omusati region alongside International Human Rights Day.

The incident in which 16 people from Omusati region villages were killed, happened on 10 December, when a bus travelling to the north was involved in a collision with a sedan car.

Speaking at a mass memorial service for the victims at Onakaheke in Omusati on Wednesday, Endjala said the death of the 16 people was a reminder that God speaks in different ways to his people when he wants them to move closer to him.

Endjala encouraged drivers to be vigilant and keep within prescribed speed limits.

"It is imperative to take care of other road users by driving with caution in order to avoid a tragedy like this. Otherwise, we will continue to lose more lives in car accidents," he said.

