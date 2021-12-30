Tanzania: Govt Commits to Educate All Children

THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to provide education services among children but cautioned parents to equally fulfill their principal duties of raising and caring for their offspring.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said every child will go to school, in fact, "it is a must." He said children will solemnly remain in the custody of their parents but going to school is no longer an option.

To validate the claim, the premier said, the government had nullified school fees and other nuisance contributions from primary through form four secondary education to allow parents concentrate on providing other needed requirements for their child's education.

Speaking in Lindi on Tuesday, Majaliwa said he was impressed with the pace of the ongoing construction of classrooms across the country. He admitted that the construction work aims at ensuring every qualified child is admitted for secondary education next month.

"We want to end such habits that denied our children chances to further their education thereby remaining either home or moving into the street," he said at the Nachingwea airport.

At least 907,802 students will be joining Form one secondary school in January 2022, according to official government reports.

Lindi Regional Commissioner, Ms. Zainab Tellack said work on the construction of classrooms has progressed fairly well. She told the premier that the region also known for cashew nut and natural gas has been able to sale about 63million tonnes of cashew nuts at 131bil/-.