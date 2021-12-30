Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 3,258 Refugees, Asylum Seekers Vaccinated Till November

29 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 3,258 refugees and asylum seekers out of 9,200 in Tunisia received COVID-19 vaccination till late November, said executive head of the Tunisian Refugee Council's Refugee Protection Project Abderrazak Krimi.

This includes the first and second doses. The number of those vaccinated is probably higher as many failed to report their vaccination uptake, he further told TAP.

Spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES) in charge of migration Romdhane Ben Amor said there is reluctance to get vaccinated among undocumented migrants due to the lack of a communication plan to inform them about the need to show the vaccine pass.

Solidarity with vulnerable groups is limited and efforts made are insignificant, causing migrants to fear seeking the vaccine as they have no official documentation.

The administrative situations of undocumented migrants needs to be regularised, Ben Amor said, in a bid to have them get the vaccine. There is also need to organise mobile vaccination campaigns in areas which report dense migrant presence.

The number of undocumented migrants is ever increasing. Over 50,000 undocumented migrants would be living in Tunisia according to unofficial statistics..

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X