Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 3,258 Refugees, Asylum Seekers Vaccinated Till November

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 3,258 refugees and asylum seekers out of 9,200 in Tunisia received COVID-19 vaccination till late November, said executive head of the Tunisian Refugee Council's Refugee Protection Project Abderrazak Krimi.

This includes the first and second doses. The number of those vaccinated is probably higher as many failed to report their vaccination uptake, he further told TAP.

Spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES) in charge of migration Romdhane Ben Amor said there is reluctance to get vaccinated among undocumented migrants due to the lack of a communication plan to inform them about the need to show the vaccine pass.

Solidarity with vulnerable groups is limited and efforts made are insignificant, causing migrants to fear seeking the vaccine as they have no official documentation.

The administrative situations of undocumented migrants needs to be regularised, Ben Amor said, in a bid to have them get the vaccine. There is also need to organise mobile vaccination campaigns in areas which report dense migrant presence.

The number of undocumented migrants is ever increasing. Over 50,000 undocumented migrants would be living in Tunisia according to unofficial statistics..