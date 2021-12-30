Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

PM Abdallah Hamdok 'deeply frustrated' by Sudan's political crisis

December 23 - 2021 KHARTOUM The news that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was considering submitting his resignation provoked widespread reactions in Sudan and came amidst a severe crisis in the country, just 48 hours after the December 19 Marches of the Millions which witnessed excessive violence, two deaths, rapes, and injury to at least 300 demonstrators.

Informed sources told Radio Dabanga that Hamdok had already told a group of political and national figures in a meeting on Tuesday about his deep frustration and dissatisfaction concerning the charter for a new government and the transition process. According to the sources, Hamdok informed the meeting that if the situation continues in this way, he will inevitably submit his resignation from the presidency of the Council of Ministers. Last month, PM Hamdok said that he will tender his resignation if the Sudanese people see that the political agreement, signed with coup leader Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, does not serve their interests.

International outrage at Sudan demo rapes and harassment

December 23 - 2021 KHARTOUM / ONTARIO / BRUSSELS / OSLO / BERN / LONDON / WASHINGTON The international community has made its voice heard against reports of rape, sexual violence, and harassment by security forces during the December 19 Marches of the Millions in Khartoum "to condemn the use of sexual and gender-based violence to drive women away from demonstrations and silence their voices".

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged "a prompt, independent, and thorough investigation" after "deeply disturbing reports of sexual violence and harassment by security forces during the demonstrations. This was echoed in a statement on social media by Samantha Power, administrator of USAID: "13 Sudanese women tell they were raped by security forces this weekend amid protests in which two more people were killed. Sudan's political and military leaders must act to address this violence and protect civilians as protests continue."

Dozens killed in Sudan gold mine collapse

December 28 - 2021 EL NAHUD Rescuers are searching through rubble and dozens of miners are feared dead after several shafts collapsed at the Darsaya gold mines in El Nahud locality of Sudan's West Kordofan. The exact death toll and number of injured is still uncertain.

Resistance Committee members detained as Sudan's GIS given power of arrest

December 28 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudanese security forces have embarked on a campaign of detentions in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North (Bahri), and raided the homes of members of the resistance committees in the capital and other states since Saturday. The head of the ruling junta, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has temporarily given the General Intelligence Service (GIS) the authority to arrest civilians during the State of Emergency.

'Frenzied campaign' against December 25 Sudan demos - 235 injured

December 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM / PORT SUDAN / KOSTI The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reports that at least 235 demonstrators were injured in the Marches of the Millions as Sudanese security forces responded to the anti-coup demonstrations with volleys of live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades, as protestors converged on the Republican Palace.

Sudan military court orders Darfur Border Guards leader released

December 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudan's military authorities released Lt Col Ali Rizgallah, aka El Safana, a prominent member of the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC), after five years in detention. El Savana was captured in November 2017 in Darfur, after fierce military battles with the militiamen of the ousted regime,

Sudan inflation rate continues to decline, food insecurity to increase

December 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM The annual inflation rate in Sudan continued to decline in October. The staple food prices were 60-120 percent higher than last year. According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), the food situation in the country remains 'stressed' and may become worse in the coming months.

One dead as newly transferred North Darfur UNAMID base looted

December 26 - 2021 EL FASHER One man has died of gunshot wounds in an exchange of fire with security forces after buildings and containers of equipment at the former African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) logistical base north of El Fasher were looted.

New displaced in Darfur, Nuba Mountains still waiting for aid

December 24 - 2021 EL GENEINA / KADUGLI / DELLING Tens of thousands of people who fled attacks on their villages in West Darfur and in South Kordofan during the past weeks are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Three farmers were killed near Delling in South Kordofan on Wednesday. According to Yasir Arman, rebel leader and former political advisor to PM Abdallah Hamdok, the ongoing violence in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains is directly linked to the October 25 military coup.

Call for investigation into rape cases during demos in Sudan capital

December 24 - 2021 KHARTOUM Khartoum witnessed massive protest marches and vigils in various neighbourhoods to protest the sexual violence women demonstrators faced during the December 19 Marches of the Millions and the military coup d'état of October 25.

FCC: 'United popular front needed to defeat Sudan junta'

December 22 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Executive Office of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has highlighted the need to expedite communication with all the revolutionary forces to build a united popular front comprising political forces, resistance committees, professionals, women's and youth groups, and civil society organisations to defeat the junta that seized power in the October 25 military coup.

Medical oxygen plant opens in Darfur

December 22 - 2021 NYALA The Ministry of Health in South Darfur announced the opening of the first medical oxygen production plant in Darfur, with a capacity of 140 oxygen cylinders per day, with the support of the Sudanese-American Medical Association (SAMA) and the Sudanese Charitable Alms Organisation.