Cameroon: FECAFOOT - Didier Banlock Re-Appointed SG

He got back the position on interim basis following an Emergency Committee meeting held via video conference on December 27, 2021.

Benjamin Didier Banlock has been appointed Acting Secretary General (SG) of the Cameroon Football Federation (FACAFOOT). The decision was one of the resolutions arrived at during an emergency committee meeting held on Monday, December 27, 2021 via video conference and chaired by the newly-elected president of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto'o Fils.

Benjamin Didier Banlock is coming as interim in the new Samuel Eto'o era after having officially served as Secretary General of the Federation during the Seidou Mbombo Njoya reign. He was first confirmed SG of the Federation by the former president, Seidou Mbombo Njoya via a decision signed on January 24, 2019. The same Seidou Mbombo Njoya had relieved him of his function as SG in August 2021 due to an alleged misunderstanding and appointed Parfait Nicolas Siki as Acting SG. Before Banlock's first appointment as SG in 2019, he had since October 24, 2018 served as Acting Secretary General of the Cameroon's football governing body. Benjamin Didier Banlock has therefore comeback to a position he masters so well and understands the scale of the assignment that awaits him especially with a Samuel Eto'o regime which is committed to rapidly develop Cameroon's football.

Apart from appointing Didier Banlock as interim SG of the Federation, the December 27 emergency committee meeting equally unanimously granted the mandate to the President of FECAFOOT to recruit an acting Deputy Secretary General. The Executive Committee equally gave a special mandate to Mr. Abbo Mohamadou, Chairman of the FECAFOOT Tenders Board, to convene the committee (tenders board) as soon as possible in order to urgently recruit an audit firm for the accounts of FECAFOOT.