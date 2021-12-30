Africa: CAF Confederation Cup - Coton Sport Know Their Adversaries

They will play in group C alongside TP Mazembe, Al Masary and AS Otoho in the group stage of the competition.

Cameroon's representative at the CAF Confederation Cup, Coton Sport of Garoua now know their adversaries. They will play in group C alongside TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Al Masary (Egypt) and AS Otoho (TOGO), in the group stage of the competition. This is the outcome of the draw that that took place in Cairo, Egypt yesterday December 28, 2021.

The group seems difficult as regards the profile of other three clubs Coton Sport will face. After the draw the coach of Coton Sport, Souleymane Aboubakar said the goal of the team is to do better than last season. "The draw results are there. At this stage of the competition, we expect all tough opponents. We fell on hard bones. We know Masry, Mazembe and Otoho well. They are great teams. We're the little thumb, but our goal is to go as far as possible and improve our performance from last season. It will not be easy but we will hang on," he said.

TP Mazembe have participated in the competition seven times, and won the illustrious trophy twice, in (2016-2017). The last time these two met in an official game was in the 2008 CAF Champions League. Mazembe defeated Coton Sport 2-1 in Congo, and Coton Sport returned the favor with a one - nil victory in Garoua, Cameroon. The standards for the two sides have however fallen, but they look to get a quick resurgence. Cotonsport reached the semis of the CAF Confederation Cup last year. The same cannot be said of Mazembe that crashed out of the group phase of the CAF Champions League last season.

Complete pairings

Group A

Pyramids (Egypt)

CS SFAXIEN (Tunisia)

Zanaco (Zambia)

Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

Group B

Winners JS Kabylie vs R. Leopards

Orlando Pirates (SA)

JS Saoura (Algeria)

AL Ittihad (Libya)

Group C

Coton sport ( Cameroon)

TP Mazembe ( RDC)

AL masry ( Egypt)

AS OTOHO ( Congo)

Group D

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Simba SC (Tanzania)

ASec Mimosas (CIV)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger)