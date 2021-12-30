Africa: Smooth 2021 Totalenergies AFCON - African Diplomatic Corps Assured

External Relations Minister in an exchange with the accredited diplomats on December 28, 2021 explained measures taken by Cameroon for a hitch-free tournament.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on December 28, 2021 presented actions by government to ensure a historic 2021 TotalEnerges AFCON to diplomatic and consular posts of the Yaounde African Group. Seven main measures relating to several aspects were made public to the accredited African diplomats.

On visa issuance procedure, the Minister said the entry and stay in Cameroon have been facilitated to enable football officials and supporters worldwide the possibility of watching the match live. "Thus, the procedures for obtaining visas have been facilitated and the application processing time shortened. Official delegations made up of players and coaches shall also benefit from courtesy visas. Supporters and fans shall be subjected to the payment of visa fees, whose processing time has been brought down from 72 to 48 hours," Minister Mbella Mbella stated. He added that in order to shun congestion, long waits and frustrations at airports, applicants for visas on landing should reach the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX) at least one week before the date of arrival.

As concerns arrangements for the reception of delegations and guidance of officials, the Minister said apart from the Confederation of African Football's reception arrangements at airports, MINREX has a VIP lounge at the Yaounde and Douala international airports. He added that diplomatic missions are requested to kindly ensure prior notification of the full name, ranking and capacity of any dignitary as well as flight arrangements for the necessary protocol to be accorded or security should the personality want to visit other game sites.

For health provisions, Minister Mbella Mbella said entry into Cameroon is conditioned by the presentation of a negative PCR test certificate of less than 72 hours and a rapid test shall also be carried out by a medical team. CAF, he noted, has laid down conditions for entry into the competition stadiums. "No exceptions to this requirement shall be tolerated. 136 medical centers are accredited for Covid-19 vaccination within the framework of the 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON," he stated. Entry tickets and foreign media accreditation, the Minster noted that CAF already set out and published terms and conditions since November 1, 2021 and they comply with domestic regulations in force.

In order to address any diplomatic or consular concern, a toll-free number (1524), the Minister said, has been made available. Minister Mbella Mbella revealed that MINREX intends to provide police-motorised escort to members of the diplomatic corps wishing to attend the AFCON opening, semi-finals and final matches at the Olembe Stadium. Security in the competition sites and towns, the Minister assured, is guaranteed.