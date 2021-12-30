Cameroon: SW Regional Assembly - Population's Welfare Prioritised in 2022 Budget

In its second session, the institution adopted FCFA 3.2 billion to help pilot it activities in 2022.

The South West Regional Assembly will in 2022 financial year function on a budget of FCFA 3 200 000 000. From this amount, 60 per cent has been set aside for investment and 40 per cent for recurrent budget. In absolute terms, the investment budget stands at FCFA 1 920 000 000 and the recurrent budget is FCFA 1 280 000 000.

Presenting the budget for deliberation to councillors on December 27, 2021 in Buea, Elango Bakoma Zacheus, President of South West Regional Executive Council, said in drafting the budget, the six divisions of the region were taken into consideration to be given equal attention, with the understanding that some divisions deserve particular attention.

In 2022, the South West Regional Assembly intends to purchase a car for the driving section of the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee Centre in Buea. Solar street lights will be installed in localities of Bangem, Mamfe, Mbonge, Menji among others. A series of boreholes will be constructed across the South West Region to enable the population have access to potable water. The construction and equipment of classrooms plus modern sanitary blocks have also been scheduled in some localities of the region in 2022. Elango Bakoma appealed to Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, representative of the State, to cause representatives of dis-concentrated services and designated contract engineers of projects of the South West Regional Assembly in their respective domains to facilitate the execution and realization of their earmarked projects in the budget.

There were 21 contracts that were effectively awarded in 2021. By December 27,2021, five of the contracts were completely executed. Among them were the installation of solar street light in Mundamba which is seat of Ndian Division, supply of medical equipment to Alou District Hospital, donation of didactic materials to schools in Fako Division in September among others. Food stuff were also shared to South West internally displaced living in Buea.

Okalia Bilai regretted that projects execution has been slowed because of the prevailing security situation in the region. He therefore urged all the living forces of the region to appeal to those in the bushes with arms to drop them and return to normal life. He expressed hope that the 2022 budget will permit the South West Regional Assembly to keep permanent contacts with its population.