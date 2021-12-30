Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

29 December 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, sixteen patients are from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from a Testing Station in Adi-Quala, Southern Region.

Sadly, 74 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,948 while the number of deaths has risen to 74.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 7,711.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 December 2021

