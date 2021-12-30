Rwanda: Police Injects Rwf1 Billion in Community Development Projects

The Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Tuesday, December 28, announced that it had connected 4,578 households to the electricity grid and built 30 houses for vulnerable people in various parts of the country, as part of its "Police month" campaign.

During the campaign, RNP carried out month-long outreach activities aimed at supporting community development and harnessing the ideology of community policing towards crime prevention.

This year, Police spent a total Rwf 997,000,000 on the outreach activities in different provinces.

In the Northern Province, RNP gave financial support to 5 apiculture projects, paid health insurance fees for 600 families, built 5 houses for vulnerable people, and provided 732 solar panels to different households.

In the Western Province, 7 houses were built for the vulnerable, 1,379 solar panels donated to households, in addition to financially supporting different cooperatives in Rubavu district with Rwf. 40,200,000.

In the Eastern Province, RNP built 7 houses for the vulnerable, provided 1,458 solar panels to households, paid health insurance fees for 1000 families, built 13 cattle spraying facilities, and donated cows to 4 families.

In the Southern Province, 8 houses were built and 1,070 solar panels donated, while in the city of Kigali, 3 houses were built, in addition to awarding the districts and sectors that performed in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking about the campaign, John Bosco Kabera, the RNP Spokesman said they hope the support will help the communities to develop, in addition to encouraging them to work closely with the RNP in its efforts of keeping the country secure.

In Kigali, as part of the campaign, RNP and the City of Kigali administration awarded Bumbogo sector with a car, for its efforts as far as fighting the spread of Covid-19 is concerned.

Several other areas in the city were also recognised in this regard.

Speaking in a media interview, Pudence Rubingisa, the Mayor of Kigali called upon people to continue complying with the various Covid-19 preventive measures in place.